Euro 2020 qualifiers: Skipper Coleman is 'fine' - Republic boss McCarthy

Seamus Coleman was part of the Everton side which beat Chelsea on Sunday

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman sat out training on Monday morning as manager Mick McCarthy launched his second spell at the helm.

Coleman, who played the full 90 minutes in Everton's 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday, was rested.

"He's fine. He was never going to train the day after playing. Equally, the lads who played on Saturday, they're doing minimal today," said McCarthy.

The Republic play their first Euro 2020 qualifier in Gibraltar on Saturday.

McCarthy's side then face Georgia in Dublin three days later.

Coleman was joined on the sidelines by Preston forward Sean Maguire on Monday.

"We just want them right for this Saturday. I'm not really bothered what they did today. That's why some of them sat out," added the Republic boss.

McCarthy has told his Republic of Ireland players to forget a desperately disappointing 12 months as he attempts to usher in a new era.

The 60-year-old took his first training session since being appointed manager for the second time on Monday morning and insisted he is looking forwards rather than back with Ireland's opening qualifying game just days away.

The Republic won only one of the nine internationals they played in 2018, a return which ultimately proved fatal for McCarthy's predecessor Martin O'Neill, although the new man insists he has not even considered that run of results and whether it will affect the current squad.

2018 record 'nothing to do with me'

He said: "Do you know something? I've never even considered it. I've never thought about it at all. That's got nothing to do with me that, what happened before.

"It's up to me to get positive results and have people smiling again. Let's hope I can do that.

"But what went on before me is not my problem and not my responsibility. It's my responsibility to change that. I'll be doing my damnedest to make sure that's not the case and I'm sure the lads will.

"They're all proud of being in here and wanting to do well. I doubt they'll be happy with that record. I didn't know that record, I haven't looked back on what's gone on.

"I'm looking forward and not considering what went on before me."

Mick McCarthy took the first training session of his second spell in charge of the Republic

McCarthy, who won 57 caps for the Republic as a player, famously guided the nation to the 2002 World Cup finals and is remembered fondly as a result.

But asked if that would hold any sway with his players, he replied: "I'd like to think I get a good response from people because I've had nearly a thousand games as a manager and as a coach, and how I, I guess, interact with the players.

"Hopefully I get their respect because of that, not because of what I've done here. The last time I was here was 17 years ago.

"Some of them might remember me playing, I don't know, or managing even, never mind playing. None of them remember me playing. They might have seen it on an 8-track or something, I don't know."

The trip to Gibraltar is one which should hold few fears for the Republic - they scored 11 goals without reply when the sides met home and away during the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign - but the manager will treat them with the utmost respect.

He said: "It would be remiss of me if I didn't. I've never, ever done it at any level I've played at, treated somebody with disrespect, and I certainly won't be doing it on Saturday."