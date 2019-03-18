Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea winger called up to England squad from Under-21s

Callum Hudson Odoi
Hudson-Odoi has scored five goals for Chelsea this season

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been called up to the England squad for the first time for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The 18-year-old was due to be part of the England Under-21 squad.

Hudson-Odoi has made 19 appearances for Chelsea this season but is yet to start a Premier League game.

Luke Shaw has joined John Stones, Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in withdrawing from the squad.

Earlier on Monday, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was called up as a replacement.

Hudson-Odoi's Under-21 call-up was his first at that level but the winger has previously represented England from Under-16 to Under-19 level, winning the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

"It's been a crazy experience but I'm delighted to get the call and it's a nice feeling to be here as well," Hudson-Odoi said.

"I thought the manager [Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd] was joking.

"I was shocked and then when I heard that I actually had to go over [to England's training base at St George's Park], I couldn't believe it. I was delighted.

"It's a dream come true. Now I've got to work hard, enjoy every moment and keep working to just hopefully make an impact when I get the opportunity."

England host the Czechs at Wembley on Friday, 22 March and are away in Montenegro on Monday, 25 March.

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

