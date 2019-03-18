NI Schools' Cup final: St Malachy's beat De La Salle 3-1 after extra-time

St Malachy's College celebrate winning the Northern Ireland Schools' Cup

Paul Scullion scored twice as St Malachy's College beat De La Salle 3-1 after extra-time to win the Northern Ireland Schools' Cup final at Seaview.

Scullion opened the scoring on 35 minutes with a fine finish from 12 yards into the bottom right hand corner from Padraig Slane's left-wing cross.

Conal McDonald levelled on 41 with a half-volley into the roof of the net.

De La Salle had Ronan Hamill sent-off and Slane and Scullion were on target in extra-time to secure the victory.

Scullion's composed finish for the opener was followed by McDonald's powerful finish so that the teams went in level at half-time.

Hamill received a red card in the second half for an off-the-ball incident on the half-way line and then Slane rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home in the second period of extra-time after a mistake by Dylan Maguire on the edge of the box.

Scullion tapped in unmarked at the back post from a tight angle after meeting Slane's left-wing cross in the closing stages.