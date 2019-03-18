Morton & Falkirk reach agreement over Ray McKinnon switch

Ray McKinnon was unveiled at Falkirk in August last year

Morton and Falkirk have reached an agreement over Ray McKinnon's exit from Cappielow for their Scottish Championship rivals.

McKinnon joined Falkirk as boss in acrimonious circumstances in August, three months after being appointed by Morton.

Falkirk have since appealed a £60,000 fine issued by the SPFL for luring McKinnon and his assistants.

"All matters between the two clubs that are before the SPFL and SFA are now at a conclusion," said a Morton statement.

"Whilst the agreement reached with Falkirk is confidential, Mr Rae is pleased to report that he is satisfied with the outcome and that the two clubs can now move forward on suitably cordial terms, for the remainder of the season and beyond."

Falkirk were ordered to pay the SPFL Trust £40,000 immediately with the rest suspended for two years.

The club then said it had "lodged an appeal with the SFA Judicial Panel".

A Falkirk statement added: "Falkirk FC confirms it has reached agreement with Greenock Morton FC to bring to an end the dispute with regard to our current management team of Ray McKinnon, Darren Taylor & Graeme Henderson.

"We now look forward to moving on and working together with our colleagues in Greenock to re-build the strong relationship between both clubs."

Morton are currently sixth in the Championship, with Falkirk four points further back in eighth.