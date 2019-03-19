Kazakhstan v Scotland: How much do you know about 'Borat's homeland'?

Euro 2020 qualifying: Kazakhstan v Scotland Venue: Astana Arena Date: Thursday, 21 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC Scotland

Alex McLeish's Scotland face Kazakhstan in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier in Astana on Thursday.

Sacha Baron Cohen brought Kazakhstan publicity many in the country did not welcome thanks to his Borat film and TV character. But how much do you know about the former part of the Soviet Union?