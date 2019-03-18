Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea face Man City, Reading host West Ham

Chelsea won the Women's FA Cup and Super League last season

Holders Chelsea have been drawn away to Women's Super League leaders Manchester City in the last four of the Women's FA Cup.

It is a repeat of last season's semi-final, which Chelsea won before going on to beat Arsenal in the final.

In the other tie Reading - in the last four for the first time - host fellow mid-table side West Ham United.

The games will be played on Sunday, 14 April, with the final to be held at Wembley on Saturday, 4 May.

Nick Cushing's Manchester City are on course for a treble after winning the League Cup in February, and are six points ahead of third-placed Chelsea in the WSL table.

The pair have never met in the FA Cup final, but the meeting will be their seventh in domestic semi-finals since 2014.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Durham - the only non-WSL sides in the quarter finals - were all knocked out on Sunday.