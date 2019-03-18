Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward charged by Uefa over celebration

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has scored 124 goals in the Champions League

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by Uefa for his celebration after beating Atletico Madrid to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The 34-year-old appeared to mimic Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who turned to fans and grabbed his crotch during his side's 2-0 first-leg victory.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the return leg as Juventus won 3-0.

Simeone was fined 20,000 euros (£17,000) for his celebration.

Juventus have been drawn to play Dutch side Ajax in the quarter-finals.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you