Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward charged by Uefa over celebration
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with improper conduct by Uefa for his celebration after beating Atletico Madrid to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
The 34-year-old appeared to mimic Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who turned to fans and grabbed his crotch during his side's 2-0 first-leg victory.
Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the return leg as Juventus won 3-0.
Simeone was fined 20,000 euros (£17,000) for his celebration.
Juventus have been drawn to play Dutch side Ajax in the quarter-finals.