James Ward-Prowse gets England squad call-up after trio pull out

James Ward-Prowse scores with a 25-yard free-kick for the winner in a recent 2-1 victory over Tottenham
James Ward-Prowse scores with a 25-yard free-kick for the winner in a recent 2-1 victory over Tottenham

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been called up to the England squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The 24-year-old will join up with the squad on Monday after defender John Stones withdrew, along with midfielders Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Ward-Prowse, 24, won his only senior cap for England in March 2017.

England host the Czechs on 22 March and are away in Montenegro on 25 March.

Manchester City centre-back Stones missed the FA Cup win over Swansea on Saturday with a groin injury, while Delph was substituted after 57 minutes of the match.

Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek came on as a 65th-minute substitute in his side's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton on Sunday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you