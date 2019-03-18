James Ward-Prowse gets England squad call-up after trio pull out

James Ward-Prowse scores with a 25-yard free-kick for the winner in a recent 2-1 victory over Tottenham

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has been called up to the England squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The 24-year-old will join up with the squad on Monday after defender John Stones withdrew, along with midfielders Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Ward-Prowse, 24, won his only senior cap for England in March 2017.

England host the Czechs on 22 March and are away in Montenegro on 25 March.

Manchester City centre-back Stones missed the FA Cup win over Swansea on Saturday with a groin injury, while Delph was substituted after 57 minutes of the match.

Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek came on as a 65th-minute substitute in his side's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton on Sunday.