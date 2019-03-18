Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Morelos, Dicker, Scotland, Man Utd, Aberdeen, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos faces an anxious 24 hours before finding out if he could face disciplinary action for a half-time clash with Kilmarnock's Kirk Broadfoot that could result in the Colombian missing the forthcoming derby against Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Alfredo Morelos has blamed "bad refereeing decisions that altered my temperament" for the spate of yellow and red cards the striker has received since joining Rangers from Helsinki. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Dicker has accused referee Greg Aitken and his assistants of bottling out of making big decisions against Rangers following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Rangers centre-half Nikola Katic says he has been surprised by the rough and tumble nature of Scottish football this season after claiming Kilmarnock's approach was more like a rugby game at Ibrox on Saturday. (The Herald)

Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Dicker has claimed that key incidents when Alfredo Morelos swung an arm at Kirk Broadfoot then Connor Goldson took out Liam Millar would have been stick-on red cards at the other end during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish has been left with problems in central defence after Blackburn Rovers' Charlie Mulgrew pulled out of the squad to face Kazakhstan and San Marino, while Aberdeen's Scott McKenna remains an injury doubt. (The Scotsman, print edition)

National head coach Alex McLeish has tipped Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay to become a "great player" for Scotland. (The National)

OTHER GOSSIP

Christchurch-born Sean Maitland and Simon Berghan, who helped Scotland to a 38-38 Six Nations draw with England, say they were desperate to put on an extra-special performance at Twickenham to honour the victims of Friday's terror attack in their native New Zealand. (The Scotsman)