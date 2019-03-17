Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0.
Bayern Munich 6-0 Mainz 05: James Rodriguez hat-trick helps champions retake Bundesliga lead
-
- From the section European Football
James Rodriguez scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich brushed off their midweek Champions League exit with a thumping win over Mainz to regain top spot in the Bundesliga.
Bayern are level on points with Borussia Dortmund but have the better goal difference by seven.
Robert Lewandowski flicked home the opener before Rodriguez scored his first and Kingsley Coman made it 3-0.
Rodriguez fired in twice more before Alphonso Davies slotted in the sixth.
It was the 18-year-old Canadian's first goal for Bayern and he became the club's youngest scorer since Roque Santa Cruz in 1999.
RB Leipzig defeated Schalke 1-0 on Saturday to remain third, 11 points behind the top two, while Marco Reus' stoppage-time strike helped Borussia Dortmund come from 2-1 down to beat Hertha Berlin.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 4SüleBooked at 72mins
- 17Boateng
- 27AlabaSubstituted forDaviesat 59'minutes
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forFerreira de Souzaat 73'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 18Goretzka
- 25Müller
- 9Lewandowski
- 29ComanSubstituted forRibéryat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 7Ribéry
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 19Davies
- 26Ulreich
- 33Mai
- 35Renato Sanches
Mainz
- 22Müller
- 18Brosinski
- 16Bell
- 42Hack
- 19Niakhaté
- 5BoëtiusSubstituted forKundeat 45'minutes
- 25Gbamin
- 6Latza
- 21Onisiwo
- 9MatetaSubstituted forMartínat 63'minutes
- 8ÖztunaliSubstituted forDonatiat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Donati
- 3Martín
- 7Quaison
- 10Maxim
- 14Kunde
- 20Ujah
- 27Zentner
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away1
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0.
Attempt saved. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Florian Müller tries a through ball, but Karim Onisiwo is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Giulio Donati.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Moussa Niakhaté.
Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giulio Donati (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Giulio Donati replaces Levin Öztunali.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Jean-Philippe Gbamin (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces James Rodríguez.
Booking
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 6, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Attempt blocked. Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Niakhaté.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Kingsley Coman.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Aarón Martín replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Hand ball by Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt blocked. Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt blocked. Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Brosinski.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces David Alaba.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Pierre Kunde (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jérôme Boateng following a corner.