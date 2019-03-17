Scotland: Kelly & Findlay called up as trio pull out for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Stuart Findlay has been a mainstay for Kilmarnock this season

Euro 2020 qualifying: Kazakhstan v Scotland Venue: Astana Arena Date: Thursday, 21 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC Scotland

Jordan Archer, Barry Bannan and Charlie Mulgrew have withdrawn from the Scotland's squad to face Kazakhstan and San Marino in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly and Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay have been called up by coach Alex McLeish.

Bannan played in Sheffield Wednesday's Saturday win over Blackburn Rovers, a match missed by Rovers captain Mulgrew.

And Millwall keeper Archer did not feature in their FA Cup match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

McLeish's side face Kazakhstan away on Thursday then travel to face San Marino on Sunday.

Kelly and Findlay's inclusion means there are five potential debutants for the Scots, with Wednesday defender Liam Palmer, Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck and Hibernian forward Marc McNulty all yet to win their first senior caps.

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Liam Kelly (Livingston) Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: David Bates (Hamburg), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Hearts), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), John Fleck (Sheffield United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Oliver Burke (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea), Marc McNulty (Hibernian), Lewis Morgan (Sunderland), Johnny Russell (Kansas City).