FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Brighton, Watford v Wolves

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Aguero wins it for Man City with 'offside' goal

Favourites Manchester City will play Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

City came from two goals down to defeat Championship side Swansea 3-2 on Saturday, and Brighton overcame Millwall on penalties on Sunday.

Watford, runners-up in 1984, will play four-time winners Wolves, in their first semi-final since 1998, in the other all-Premier League tie.

Both matches will be played on the weekend of 6-7 April.

The FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester City v Brighton

Watford v Wolves