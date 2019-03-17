FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Brighton, Watford v Wolves
-
- From the section FA Cup
Favourites Manchester City will play Brighton in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.
City came from two goals down to defeat Championship side Swansea 3-2 on Saturday, and Brighton overcame Millwall on penalties on Sunday.
Watford, runners-up in 1984, will play four-time winners Wolves, in their first semi-final since 1998, in the other all-Premier League tie.
Both matches will be played on the weekend of 6-7 April.
The FA Cup semi-final draw
Manchester City v Brighton
Watford v Wolves