Juventus - minus Ronaldo - suffer first Serie A defeat of the season
Juventus - minus Champions League hero Cristiano Ronaldo - fell to their first Serie A defeat of the season as they suffered a shock loss at Genoa.
Former Juve player Stefano Sturaro curled in the opener in the 72nd minute before Goran Pandev made sure of the win for the mid-table side with a powerful finish nine minutes from time.
"I expected a different Juventus," said coach Massimiliano Allegri referring to the 1-1 draw earlier in the season.
"We did not put in a good performance."
Juve had last lost in the top flight on 22 April 2018 and this season had dropped points on only three occasions prior to Sunday's game.
The home side made a good start when Christian Kouame forced a good save from former Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin before they had penalty decision overturned by VAR. The video technology also overturned Juve striker Paulo Dybala's goal for an offside in the build-up.
Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in Juve's 3-2 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, was left out of the matchday squad.
Juventus remain 18 points clear of second-placed Napoli, who play Udinese at 17:00 GMT.
Line-ups
Genoa
- 97Radu
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 17RomeroBooked at 3mins
- 87Zukanovic
- 4Criscito
- 8Lerager
- 21RadovanovicSubstituted forPinto Velosoat 75'minutes
- 18Rolón
- 22LazovicSubstituted forSturaroat 70'minutes
- 9SanabriaSubstituted forPandevat 60'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 11Kouamé
Substitutes
- 1Marchetti
- 3Günter
- 10Lapadula
- 13Pezzella
- 14Biraschi
- 15Mazzitelli
- 19Pandev
- 24Bessa
- 26Dalmonte
- 27Sturaro
- 44Pinto Veloso
- 93Chitolina Carniel
Juventus
- 22Perin
- 4CáceresBooked at 23mins
- 19Bonucci
- 24Rugani
- 5Pjanic
- 20Cavaco CanceloSubstituted forBernardeschiat 60'minutes
- 23CanBooked at 85mins
- 30BentancurSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 77'minutes
- 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 5mins
- 10Dybala
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forKeanat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Chiellini
- 14Matuidi
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Spinazzola
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
- 42Moreno Taboada
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Genoa 2, Juventus 0.
Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Foul by Leonardo Spinazzola (Juventus).
Lukas Lerager (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Genoa. Ionut Radu tries a through ball, but Christian Kouamé is caught offside.
Hand ball by Stefano Sturaro (Genoa).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stefano Sturaro (Genoa).
Booking
Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Domenico Criscito (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Genoa. Miguel Veloso tries a through ball, but Christian Kouamé is caught offside.
Booking
Goran Pandev (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Genoa 2, Juventus 0. Goran Pandev (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Kouamé following a fast break.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Goran Pandev (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Christian Kouamé (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Leonardo Spinazzola replaces Rodrigo Bentancur because of an injury.
Foul by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Goran Pandev (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Miguel Veloso replaces Ivan Radovanovic.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Daniele Rugani.
Attempt blocked. Goran Pandev (Genoa) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Kouamé.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Mario Mandzukic.
Goal!
Goal! Genoa 1, Juventus 0. Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Goran Pandev.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Stefano Sturaro replaces Darko Lazovic.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Radovanovic (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Criscito.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Goran Pandev (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Domenico Criscito.
Attempt missed. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emre Can with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pedro Pereira.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Pedro Pereira.
Attempt saved. Goran Pandev (Genoa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Kouamé.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Martín Cáceres.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.