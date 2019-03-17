Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion

Striker Lee Gregory is Millwall's top scorer with 11 goals this season

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 13:40 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

33 Burn Referee : Chris Kavanagh Match Stats Live Text Half Time First Half ends, Millwall 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 0. Offside, Millwall. David Martin tries a through ball, but Lee Gregory is caught offside. Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion). Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Aiden O'Brien. Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner. Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Shane Ferguson. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Shane Ferguson (Millwall). Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Beram Kayal. Booking Bernardo (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Bernardo (Brighton and Hove Albion). Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt saved. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall). Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Bernardo. Attempt missed. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jake Cooper with a headed pass following a set piece situation. Foul by Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion). Ryan Leonard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Attempt saved. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Attempt blocked. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dale Stephens. Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ryan Leonard. Foul by Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion). Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Shaun Williams (Millwall). Attempt blocked. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahlon Romeo. Attempt blocked. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo. Attempt saved. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross. Shane Ferguson (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Martín Montoya (Brighton and Hove Albion). Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall). Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall). Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun Williams. Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Gregory. Kick Off First Half begins. Show more updates goal

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Can the Lions roar again? They have devoured the last five top-flight teams who've dared to tip-toe into their Den.

They've won 31 FA Cup games since 2004 - the fifth best record in the country. It's their 11th quarter-final while outside the top flight. Only Southampton can better that.

But Brighton are a different proposition to the Premier peacocks who've preened there and been picked off.

Their players were in the Championship just two years ago. They know what it takes to win at Millwall. It is over 11 years since they lost there. They are hungry.

Despite crucial recent wins in their relegation battles both have league concerns, but Brighton can more comfortably pick their strongest side ahead of the international break.

Millwall will be without key players injured, suspended and cup-tied. That could prove the difference.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Millwall manager Neil Harris: "The Den will be rocking at the weekend, even more so now on the back of [Wednesday's win at Birmingham), everyone will be more vibrant and positive.

"Brighton have experienced players and certainly a top manager. They'll come to want to beat us, but we'll enjoy it and what I do know is my players will have a right go because they want to be in the semi-final."

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "I went to see [Millwall] on Wednesday - they're a good and physical side.

"We'll start as favourites, but they're the home team on the back of a scalp in the previous round.

"I don't see this game as being any easier than last weekend [against Crystal Palace]."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Millwall have had a great cup run and they will be full of belief after the way they beat another top-flight team, Everton, in round four.

I think this is the wrong time for them to play Brighton, because Chris Hughton's side have got some form back and they will know they are a game away from Wembley.

But I have got a feeling this one will go the distance and I would not be surprised if it is decided on penalties.

Prediction: 1-1 (Brighton to win on penalties)

MATCH FACTS

Millwall won 3-1 in the only previous FA Cup tie between these sides, a first-round replay on 19 November 1956. The sides had drawn 1-1 at Brighton's Goldstone Ground two days earlier.

The last eight games, all in the Championship, have produced five draws, two Brighton wins and one Millwall victory.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last six games at the Den (D3, L3) since a 3-0 loss on Boxing Day 2007.

Millwall

They have reached their third FA Cup quarter-final in seven years - more than any other side from outside the Premier League in that time.

All 11 of Millwall's FA Cup quarter-final appearances have come while outside the top flight; only Southampton (13 appearances) have reached this stage more often as a league side.

The Lions have won their last five FA Cup home matches against top-flight opposition, beating Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester and Everton.

The Londoners have lost just one of their last 15 home games in this competition (W11, D3).

They have not beaten a top-flight side at this stage since eliminating Manchester City in 1937.

Brighton & Hove Albion