Record crowd watches Barcelona Women beat Atletico Madrid 2-0

A record crowd watched Barcelona Women beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano

A crowd of 60,739 watched Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano - a record for a top-flight domestic women's game in Europe.

Asisat Oshoala scored Barcelona's opener and England's Toni Duggan netted the second in the Liga Femenina win.

Second-placed Barcelona are now within three points of leaders Atletico.

The previous record was held by Athletic Bilbao when 48,121 attended their cup game against Atletico at the San Mames Stadium in January.

In May 2018, a bumper crowd of 45,423 packed out Wembley Stadium to watch Chelsea defeat London rivals Arsenal 3-1 to win the FA Cup for the second time, the largest crowd for a domestic women's game in England in the modern era.

The outright record attendance for a women's game is 90,185 at the 1999 World Cup Final between the USA and China, held at the Rose Bowl in California.

The largest crowd to watch a WSL game in England is 5,052 when Arsenal and Chelsea met at the Emirates in April 2012, while just over 80,000 watched the 2012 women's Olympic final between the USA and Japan at Wembley.

Chelsea Women have the highest average crowd in the WSL this season with 1,965, followed by Manchester City with 1,607.