Quiz: Can you name every Real Madrid manager this century?
-
- From the section European Football
Zinedine Zidane returned as Real Madrid manager on Saturday and oversaw a 2-0 home win over Celta Vigo.
His latest stint is the 17th managerial reign at Real this century. But can you name the 16 managers who preceded him?
It's a tough one so we'll give you a clue to get you started - Zidane is one of them!
You have five minutes...
Can you name every Real Madrid manager this century?
Score: 0 / 16
00:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16