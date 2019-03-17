Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker could return this season, says Neil Lennon

Leigh Griffiths has scored six goals this season

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hopes to have striker Leigh Griffiths back in the first team before the end of the season.

Griffiths has been absent since early December and said in January it was due to mental health reasons.

The 28-year-old has scored 104 goals in fewer than 200 Celtic appearances.

"That's the plan," said Lennon when asked about the Scotland cap's potential return before the season's end.

"I was with him last week, Monday, had a good chat with him. He's coming on step by step so hopefully we get him back into the training groove in a week or so."