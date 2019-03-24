San Marino v Scotland - preview followed by live coverage

BBC coverage

Scotland duo Stuart Armstrong and Andy Robertson in training ahead of the San Marino game

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has told his team-mates they need to recover quickly from defeat in Kazakhstan - but he knows it will take a lot longer to win back the trust of the nation.

Robertson watched from home as Scotland lost 3-0 in their Euro 2020 qualifying opener.

But he met up with the squad again ahead of Sunday's game in San Marino after recovering from the dental surgery that forced him to miss the trip.

"All the lads are devastated but some probably need an arm around them a wee bit more," the Liverpool left-back said.

"It's all about trying to lift them back up, because one game doesn't define your Scotland career. It was a very young team and the good thing is they have time to put it right, but they can't dwell on it.

"Obviously I was back in Scotland so I know the fallout from it and how people reacted and you can't question their reaction. It's the right way to react after a result like that.

"We need time to get their trust back. A good performance isn't enough to come close to making this week a success but we have nine games to make it right."

Callum Paterson and Ryan Fraser missed the game because of an agreement with their clubs that they would not play on the artificial turf, while other players were unavailable as they manage fitness problems.

Former skipper Darren Fletcher claimed players should make themselves available whatever the surface.

"Lads are trying to do right for their body. I'm not a physio and I don't know what the extent of the injuries are so I don't want to get too into it," Robertson said.

"But the ideal scenario is we all show up and we all treat it as the honour it should be, and we are all desperate to come away and make this country successful again."

The return of Robertson, Paterson and Fraser bolsters Alex McLeish's options for the San Marino game, although Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney misses out again with a hip problem.

Liam Palmer and Marc McNulty look to feature again after making their debuts in Kazakhstan and Stephen O'Donnell and John Souttar offer alternatives in defence.

Scotland squad: Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: David Bates (Hamburg), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Hearts).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), John Fleck (Sheffield United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Oliver Burke (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) .

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea), Marc McNulty (Hibernian), Lewis Morgan (Sunderland), Johnny Russell (Kansas City).

San Marino boss 'in love with Scotland'

San Marino head coach Franco Varrella claims he has had a long-standing love affair with Scotland since the days of Andy Roxburgh.

The 66-year-old was assistant to Italy manager Arrigo Sacchi in the mid 1990s and has worked for the coaching education departments of the Italian Football Federation and UEFA for more than a decade.

He is a long-standing admirer of Roxburgh, who led Scotland to the 1990 World Cup and 1992 European Championship, before going on to become UEFA technical director.

"I have been in love with Scotland since Andy Roxburgh was the coach," Varrella said.

"I liked that he brought new ideas to the field and was the first one to detach himself a bit from the Anglo-Saxon way of playing football. I loved everything he did."

Experienced defender Davide Simoncini captains the minnows and midfielder Luca Censoni could be handed his first cap.

'Huge gap in quality'

San Marino began their Euro 2020 campaign with a 5-0 defeat in Cyprus and midfielder Enrico Golinucci laughed when asked if Scotland's opening result had given them hope of ending a run of 27 consecutive defeats.

"It wasn't exactly hope," he said. "We want to do well but we are well aware there's a huge gap between your players and our players. We know we are the underdogs but we will do our best to stop you winning."

'Passion and aggression' needed - analysis

Former Scotland defender Willie Miller on Sportsound

"A 2-0 win for Scotland with double-figures shots on target will do for me. There have been good Scotland managers before who haven't done any better than that against small nations.

"I don't buy the theory the players didn't know the gameplan against Kazakhstan, it was a simple formation and they've used it plenty of times.

"The players need to show passion and aggression and prove they want to represent their country."