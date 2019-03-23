European Championship Qualifying - Group E
Wales14:00Slovakia
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Wales v Slovakia

Aaron Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey will join Juventus on 1 July

TEAM NEWS

Wales will be without midfielder Aaron Ramsey for their opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday because of a thigh injury.

The 28-year-old missed Wednesday's friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago, returning to Arsenal for treatment.

Wales are also missing midfielder Ethan Ampadu and forwards Sam Vokes and Tom Lawrence because of injury.

There is better news for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks, who is fit after recovering from an ankle knock.

Brooks, 21, was named Wales' player of the year on Thursday after an impressive breakthrough season at international level.

In Ramsey's absence, manager Ryan Giggs might have to reshuffle his midfield and attacking options.

Matt Smith is expected to partner Joe Allen in central midfield, while Harry Wilson, Daniel James and Ben Woodburn are all vying to join Brooks in the attacking midfield positions.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could feature in one of those slots or up front, where Leeds' Tyler Roberts is another option.

Slovakia have no new injury concerns following their opening Euro 2020 qualifying win over Hungary.

MATCH PREVIEW

Ryan Giggs is 10 matches into his tenure as Wales manager but, after what he called a "free hit" of a first year in charge, the serious business begins on Sunday with the start of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Wales will go straight in at the deep end against Slovakia at Cardiff City Stadium - a match which could prove highly significant for both sides' hopes of qualifying.

With World Cup runners-up Croatia the favourites to top Group E, many reckon this meeting between second seeds Wales and third seeds Slovakia will go a long way to deciding who claims the second automatic qualification spot.

Wales forward Gareth Bale does not see it that way, insisting his side are "going for top spot".

They already have some catching up to do. As there are only five teams in the group, Wales sat out the first matchday as Croatia and Slovakia both kicked off their campaigns with victories, over Azerbaijan and Hungary respectively.

Now Wales have the opportunity to land a blow against one of their chief rivals for qualification.

"No matter what the results were, it's important for us to get off to a good start," said Giggs.

"First game at home it's not going to be easy. They are coming here with three points and something to either hold on for or go on and win and be in a strong position so we will need to be up for it."

The two sides are familiar foes, with Wales winning 2-1 when they met in their opening fixture at the Euro 2016 finals.

Giggs and Slovakia manager Pavel Hapal go back even further, facing each other when RCS - the Republic of Czechs and Slovaks before Czechoslovakia was divided into two countries - drew 2-2 with Wales in a 1994 World Cup qualifier in Cardiff.

"Wales are a very good team, they are playing at home," said Hapal.

"They are very aggressive and run a lot. I watched them against Denmark and despite losing the game they were stronger.

"They play as a group, and do not change their tactics if there is no Bale or Ramsey."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wales and Slovakia have played each other three times, Wales winning twice.
  • Slovakia won the first meeting between the sides 5-1 in Cardiff in October 2006.
  • The most recent meeting between the sides was at Euro 2016, with Wales winning 2-1 in their opening match in their first major tournament in 58 years.

Wales

  • If Wales captain Ashley Williams plays, he will equal Gary Speed as the team's third-most capped player with 85 appearances.
  • Wales are 19th in the Fifa world rankings, 10 places higher than Slovakia in 29th.
  • Ryan Giggs has won four, drawn one and lost five of his 10 matches in charge of Wales.

Slovakia

  • Slovakia have lost six of their previous seven matches away from home.
  • They won their opening Euro 2020 qualifier 2-0 against Hungary on Thursday. thanks to Albert Rusnak and Ondrej Duda, who both assisted each other's goals.
  • Slovakia's captain and top scorer during the Euro 2016 qualifiers with five goals, Marek Hamsik, moved to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang from Napoli for £18m in February.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 2-1 Slovakia (11 June, 2016)

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th March 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Montenegro10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg11002113
2Portugal10100001
3Ukraine10100001
4Serbia00000000
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2R. of Ireland11001013
3Denmark00000000
4Gibraltar100101-10
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11002023
2Croatia11002113
3Wales00000000
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta11002023
2Sweden11002113
3Norway00000000
4Spain00000000
5Romania100112-10
6Faroe Islands100102-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11003123
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Iceland11002023
3Turkey11002023
4Albania100102-20
5Andorra100102-20
6Moldova100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium11003123
4Russia100113-20
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

