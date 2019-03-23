Euro 2020 qualifiers: Northern Ireland aim to continue winning start against Belarus

Kyle Lafferty laid the ball off for Niall McGinn's opening goal against Estonia
Euro 2020 Group C qualifier: Northern Ireland v Belarus

Northern Ireland will aim to continue their positive start to the Euro 2020 qualifiers by beating Belarus on Sunday and making it two wins out of two.

Michael O'Neill's side saw off Estonia 2-0 in Belfast on Thursday and now take on a Belarusian side which went down 4-0 to the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

Kyle Lafferty's starting place may come under pressure from fellow strikers Liam Boyce and Josh Magennis.

Gareth McAuley is available but Corry Evans and Gavin Whyte are still absent.

Rangers defender McAuley missed the Group C opener against Estonia with a hamstring injury, while Evans (hamstring) and Whyte (thigh) were ruled out of the game with Belarus after taking no part in training on Saturday.

Winger Niall McGinn will hope to continue his hot scoring streak which has seen him find the net for Aberdeen against Rangers and Livingston in recent weeks, followed by the opening goal for Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Magennis impressed after coming on as a substitute against the Estonians, while Boyce was on target for Burton Albion last weekend after regaining a place in his club's starting team.

Belarus will be a bigger threat than Estonia - Michael O'Neill

'Greater counter-attacking threat'

"I think Belarus will pose a greater counter-attacking threat than Estonia and that's something we have to be wary of," said O'Neill.

"The way we played on Thursday night, we had a lot of possession, and that will be the objective again. Overall it was a good performance - we showed patience when it was needed and we want to build on that.

"We take a lot of confidence from that game as our general play was of a high standard. We just need better quality in the final third and a better final ball."

The NI boss has made clear the need for his side to take maximum points from their first two home fixtures to give themselves a realistic chance of progressing from a group which contains European superpowers Netherlands and Germany.

After Sunday's encounter at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland face away matches against Estonia and Belarus on 8 and 11 June, followed by double-headers with the Germans and Dutch in the autumn.

The victory over Estonia ended a run of eight competitive outings without a win for the Northern Irish and they will be keen to build further momentum by seeing off a Belarus team who at 78th lie 42 places behind O'Neill's side in the Fifa rankings.

NI must be &quot;ready for every scenario&quot; against Belarus - Evans

Belarus play-off place assured

In the inaugural Nations League Belarus earned promotion from League D to League C and assured themselves of a European Championship play-off spot by winning four and drawing two of their games against opponents Moldova, Luxembourg and San Marino.

Their squad includes 37-year-old former Arsenal player Alexander Hleb who could provide a stiff test for NI left-back Jamal Lewis.

The match will be the first competitive meeting between the nations, Northern Ireland having beaten Belarus 3-0 in a friendly in May 2016 prior to the European Championship finals with goals from Lafferty, Conor Washington and Will Grigg.

O'Neill's squad still boasts 16 players from that which travelled to France for Euro 2016 but the panel has been bolstered by a number of young players such as goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis, George Saville and Jordan Jones.

The Netherlands play Germany in Sunday night's other Group C match.

Sunday 24th March 2019

Sunday 24th March 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11005053
2Montenegro10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Kosovo00000000
5Czech Rep100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg11002113
2Portugal10100001
3Ukraine10100001
4Serbia00000000
5Lithuania100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11004043
2Northern Ireland11002023
3Germany00000000
4Estonia100102-20
5Belarus100104-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2Denmark00000000
3Gibraltar00000000
4R. of Ireland00000000
5Georgia100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia11002023
2Croatia11002113
3Wales00000000
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Hungary100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands00000000
2Malta00000000
3Norway00000000
4Romania00000000
5Spain00000000
6Sweden00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia11003123
2Poland11001013
3Slovenia10101101
4Israel10101101
5Austria100101-10
6Latvia100113-20

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Iceland11002023
3Turkey11002023
4Albania100102-20
5Andorra100102-20
6Moldova100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11005053
2Kazakhstan11003033
3Belgium11003123
4Russia100113-20
5Scotland100103-30
6San Marino100105-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Armenia00000000
2Bos-Herze00000000
3Finland00000000
4Greece00000000
5Italy00000000
6Liechtenstein00000000
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

