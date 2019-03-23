Euro 2020 qualifiers: Northern Ireland aim to continue winning start against Belarus

Kyle Lafferty laid the ball off for Niall McGinn's opening goal against Estonia

Euro 2020 Group C qualifier: Northern Ireland v Belarus

Northern Ireland will aim to continue their positive start to the Euro 2020 qualifiers by beating Belarus on Sunday and making it two wins out of two.

Michael O'Neill's side saw off Estonia 2-0 in Belfast on Thursday and now take on a Belarusian side which went down 4-0 to the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

Kyle Lafferty's starting place may come under pressure from fellow strikers Liam Boyce and Josh Magennis.

Gareth McAuley is available but Corry Evans and Gavin Whyte are still absent.

Rangers defender McAuley missed the Group C opener against Estonia with a hamstring injury, while Evans (hamstring) and Whyte (thigh) were ruled out of the game with Belarus after taking no part in training on Saturday.

Winger Niall McGinn will hope to continue his hot scoring streak which has seen him find the net for Aberdeen against Rangers and Livingston in recent weeks, followed by the opening goal for Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Magennis impressed after coming on as a substitute against the Estonians, while Boyce was on target for Burton Albion last weekend after regaining a place in his club's starting team.

Media playback is not supported on this device Belarus will be a bigger threat than Estonia - Michael O'Neill

'Greater counter-attacking threat'

"I think Belarus will pose a greater counter-attacking threat than Estonia and that's something we have to be wary of," said O'Neill.

"The way we played on Thursday night, we had a lot of possession, and that will be the objective again. Overall it was a good performance - we showed patience when it was needed and we want to build on that.

"We take a lot of confidence from that game as our general play was of a high standard. We just need better quality in the final third and a better final ball."

The NI boss has made clear the need for his side to take maximum points from their first two home fixtures to give themselves a realistic chance of progressing from a group which contains European superpowers Netherlands and Germany.

After Sunday's encounter at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland face away matches against Estonia and Belarus on 8 and 11 June, followed by double-headers with the Germans and Dutch in the autumn.

The victory over Estonia ended a run of eight competitive outings without a win for the Northern Irish and they will be keen to build further momentum by seeing off a Belarus team who at 78th lie 42 places behind O'Neill's side in the Fifa rankings.

Media playback is not supported on this device NI must be "ready for every scenario" against Belarus - Evans

Belarus play-off place assured

In the inaugural Nations League Belarus earned promotion from League D to League C and assured themselves of a European Championship play-off spot by winning four and drawing two of their games against opponents Moldova, Luxembourg and San Marino.

Their squad includes 37-year-old former Arsenal player Alexander Hleb who could provide a stiff test for NI left-back Jamal Lewis.

The match will be the first competitive meeting between the nations, Northern Ireland having beaten Belarus 3-0 in a friendly in May 2016 prior to the European Championship finals with goals from Lafferty, Conor Washington and Will Grigg.

O'Neill's squad still boasts 16 players from that which travelled to France for Euro 2016 but the panel has been bolstered by a number of young players such as goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis, George Saville and Jordan Jones.

The Netherlands play Germany in Sunday night's other Group C match.