Match ends, Athletic Club 2, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's fading La Liga title hopes took a blow as they suffered defeat at Athletic Bilbao.
Atletico remain seven points behind Barcelona, who visit Real Betis on Sunday, and are only two points ahead of third-place Real Madrid.
Inaki Williams gave Bilbao the lead when he slotted in Inigo Cordoba's ball to the far post.
Kenan Kodro's 85th-minute strike, which looped in off the leg of Jose Gimenez, sealed victory for the home side.
Defeat comes in the same week they were dumped out of the Champions League by Juventus having held a 2-0 first-leg lead.
Earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 to close the gap to their city rivals.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
- 13Herrerín
- 18De Marcos
- 3Núñez
- 5ÁlvarezBooked at 82mins
- 12Berchiche Izeta
- 6San JoséBooked at 77mins
- 16García Carrillo
- 19GómezSubstituted forLekueat 90+1'minutes
- 22GarcíaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKodroat 85'minutes
- 10MuniainSubstituted forCórdobaat 71'minutes
- 9Williams
Substitutes
- 2Kodro
- 7Etxebarria
- 11Córdoba
- 15Lekue
- 24Balenziaga
- 25Simón
- 31Nolaskoain
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres BelénSubstituted forCorreaat 80'minutes
- 24Giménez
- 2Godín
- 8Saúl
- 7Griezmann
- 5Partey
- 14HernándezBooked at 45mins
- 6Koke
- 22Morata
- 19Diego Costa
Substitutes
- 9N Kalinic
- 10Correa
- 11Lemar
- 25Dos Santos Ferreira
- 33Solano
- 35Montero
- 40Mollejo
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 39,659
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Athletic Club 2, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Giménez.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Iago Herrerín.
Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Koke.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Íñigo Lekue replaces Ibai Gómez.
Foul by Kenan Kodro (Athletic Club).
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodrigo following a corner.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Athletic Club 2, Atlético de Madrid 0. Kenan Kodro (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ibai Gómez with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Kenan Kodro replaces Raúl García.
Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Iñigo Córdoba.
Booking
Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club).
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Juanfran.
Booking
Mikel San José (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Óscar De Marcos.
Goal!
Goal! Athletic Club 1, Atlético de Madrid 0. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iñigo Córdoba.
Attempt missed. Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Raúl García.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Iñigo Córdoba replaces Iker Muniain.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Unai Núñez.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.
Attempt blocked. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a cross.
Attempt saved. Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mikel San José with a cross.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).