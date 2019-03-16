Rangers 1-1 Kilmarnock: We need more protection - Steven Gerrard

Kilmarnock's Liam Millar was cynically pulled down by Connor Goldson

Steven Gerrard admits Connor Goldson was "maybe lucky" to avoid a red card against Kilmarnock but believes Rangers need more protection from referees.

Defender Goldson was booked for pulling down Liam Millar as the Kilmarnock substitute broke clear near the end of the 1-1 draw at Ibrox.

But manager Gerrard believes the visitors "were wiping out our players".

"We don't feel as if we are getting enough protection at the moment, that's for sure," he said.

"There is a difference between a foul and dangerous tackles and I thought there were a lot dangerous tackles out there."

Poor communication in defence allowed Conor McAleny to open the scoring for Kilmarnock before Alfredo Morelos equalised after the break with his 29th goal of the season.

Referee Greg Aitken administered four bookings - two to each side - as Rangers missed a chance to narrow the gap with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to five points.

Gerrard said the "could have been eight or nine" yellow cards shown.

"Maybe we were lucky with the one at the end, but maybe Connor thinks he can do that because they've done it eight or nine times and the referee's done nothing about it," the Rangers manager said.

"We may have been lucky, but Steve Clarke could have been lucky five or six times."

Kilmarnock manager Clarke disagreed, suggesting his side were being "no more" than "competitive".

"The referee ran the game as he saw fit and, if there was going to be a red card, it would have been for Rangers.

"It would have been for the tackle by Goldson on Millar as he's going through on goal, a chance to get a shot away. But the ref chose to give yellow and we accept that."