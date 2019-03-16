Euro 2020 qualifying: NI manager Michael O'Neill eyes maximum points from opening games

Northern Ireland topped their Euro 2016 qualifying group

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill acknowledges that his side must make the most of their opening two fixtures if they are to qualify for Euro 2020.

Estonia and Belarus will both travel to Windsor Park next week for games on Thursday and Sunday.

"If you look at it in terms of the group, these are the two easiest fixtures," said O'Neill.

"We have to get points on the board and we have to get momentum."

Northern Ireland will then play away fixtures against the same two teams in June before ending their campaign with four games against Group C's top two seeds, the Netherlands and Germany.

In 2016 O'Neill led his side to their first European Championships in 29 years after they topped their qualifying group in which they collected maximum points from the opening three games.

"What lies ahead with Germany and Holland are markedly bigger tests for us," admitted O'Neill.

"These opening two games give us a chance to get points on the board, we have seen the benefits of doing that in the previous campaign."

Manager mulls over selection dilemma

Some of Northern Ireland's most experienced players including Gareth McAuley and Kyle Lafferty are currently struggling for game time at their clubs.

Captain Steven Davis was a peripheral figure for Southampton for the first half of this season but has seen more action since returning to Rangers on loan in January.

"The squad possibly isn't where we would like it in terms of players playing for their clubs but the lads can leave the issues at their clubs behind them and have a positive week," said O'Neill on Saturday.

With right back Michael Smith injured and Conor McLaughlin returning from a lengthy injury, it is unclear who will fill the position on Thursday.

Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair has featured there before as has veteran defender Aaron Hughes.

"This may be the hardest team I have had to pick in quite some time," said the manager, whose most recent squad contains 16 players who were also part of the team that travelled to Euro 2016 in France.

"It is nice to see the young players in the squad but they are at a stage where we have to be careful we don't ask too much of them as well."