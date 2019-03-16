What happened in the Premier League? Late goals on a dramatic day

Wes Morgan came on in the sixth minute to shore up the defence after Harry Maguire was sent off

There were late goals and drama in abundance in Saturday's three Premier League matches.

West Ham staged an astonishing comeback to snatch a dramatic 4-3 win over bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Town at London Stadium.

Town were 3-1 up with 15 minutes to go, with Karlan Grant having scored twice, before the Hammers reduced the deficit through Angelo Ogbonna.

Javier Hernandez nodded in with six minutes of normal time left to make it 3-3, and the Mexican striker headed home in injury time to complete the fightback. West Ham stay in ninth position.

Bournemouth were within seconds of victory over Newcastle when former player Matt Ritchie fired in a brilliant equaliser in stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw and a vital point for Rafa Benitez's side.

Salomon Rondon's free kick had put Newcastle ahead in first half stoppage time, but two goals from Joshua King - the second from the penalty spot - looked to be giving Eddie Howe's side all three points until Ritchie's superb first-time shot.

The result sees Bournemouth edge up one place to 11th, while Newcastle stay in 13th place.

Leicester City overcame Harry Maguire's sending-off in the fourth minute to beat Burnley 2-1 thanks to a late winner from Wes Morgan.

Maguire was shown a straight red card for bringing down Johann Berg Gudmundsson, but the Foxes took the lead after 33 minutes through James Maddison's free kick.

Burnley levelled quickly with Dwight McNeil's equaliser, but Morgan's late header gave Brendan Rodgers a second consecutive win that keeps the Foxes in 10th place, while Burnley stay in 17th.