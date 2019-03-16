Premier League quick stats: West Ham, Ritchie, Morgan

Javier Hernandez became the first West Ham player to score two headed goals in a Premier League match since Michail Antonio against Watford in September 2016. All 52 of the Mexican's Premier League goals have been scored from inside the box

West Ham came from behind to beat bottom club Huddersfield in a topsy-turvy game which saw them claim their third consecutive Premier League win at the London Stadium.

Elsewhere, Matt Ritchie's late leveller earned Newcastle a draw at Bournemouth, though, the Cherries did maintain their unbeaten home run against sides from outside the league's 'big six'.

And Wes Morgan's 90th-minute winner meant Leicester were able to beat Burnley at Turf Moor despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men following Harry Maguire's early red card.

Here are the best of the Premier League stats: