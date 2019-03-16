Hertha Berlin 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

From the section

Captain Marco Reus (left) scored his 19th goal in 31 games for Dortmund this season

Marco Reus's stoppage-time strike helped Borussia Dortmund come from 2-1 down to defeat Hertha Berlin and take a three-point lead in the Bundesliga.

Hertha finished the match with only nine men after Jordan Torunarigha and Vedad Ibisevic were red carded.

Salomon Kalou poked in for the home side before Thomas Delaney equalised with a strike that took a deflection.

Kalou's penalty made it 2-1, but Dan-Axel Zagadou's header and Reus's effort completed a great Dortmund fightback.

The dramatic final stages of the match saw Torunarigha shown a second yellow in the 85th minute with the score 2-2, before Ibisevic received a straight red after he threw the ball at goalkeeper Roman Burki, moments after Reus had scored.

"Such a win in the 93rd minute will give us an enormous push," Reus said.

Dortmund reclaimed top spot from arch-rivals Bayern Munich, who play Mainz on Sunday (17:00 GMT). Lucien Favre's side have 60 points from 26 matches, and Niko Kovac's Bayern have 57 points from 25.