Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid2Celta Vigo0

Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

Gareth Bale
It was cheers for Gareth Bale instead of jeers from the home support inside the Bernabeu

Gareth Bale and Isco scored against Celta Vigo to give coach Zinedine Zidane a winning start on his return to Real Madrid.

Isco, out of favour under previous coach Santiago Solari, made it 1-0 when he tapped in striker Karim Benzema's low cross from close range.

And 13 minutes from time, Wales forward Bale scored Real's second when his low shot went in off the post.

Real are now two points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Atletico play Athletic Bilbao at 17:30 GMT, while league leaders Barcelona travel to Real Betis on Sunday (19:45).

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 19Odriozola
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 77'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 11BaleBooked at 45mins
  • 22IscoSubstituted forCeballosat 63'minutes
  • 20Asensio
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forMarianoat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 7Mariano
  • 15Valverde
  • 21Díaz
  • 23Reguilón
  • 24Ceballos
  • 25Courtois

Celta Vigo

  • 13Blanco
  • 20Vázquez
  • 3Costas
  • 4Araújo
  • 17JuncàSubstituted forHoedtat 4'minutes
  • 5YokusluSubstituted forBeltránat 75'minutes
  • 14Lobotka
  • 11Sisto
  • 23Méndez
  • 19BoufalSubstituted forHjulsagerat 68'minutes
  • 9Gómez

Substitutes

  • 1Álvarez
  • 8Beltrán
  • 12Hoedt
  • 16Hjulsager
  • 18Jensen
  • 21Sánchez
  • 24Boudebouz
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
65,054

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Celta de Vigo 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Celta de Vigo 0.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Karim Benzema.

Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).

Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Celta de Vigo 0. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Modric.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Fran Beltrán replaces Okay Yokuslu.

Attempt blocked. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Kevin Vázquez.

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Hjulsager (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Blanco.

Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David Costas.

Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Okay Yokuslu (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Andrew Hjulsager replaces Sofiane Boufal.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Sofiane Boufal (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Isco.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Celta de Vigo 0. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

Attempt blocked. Sofiane Boufal (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxi Gómez.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Real Madrid).

Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Raphael Varane is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David Costas.

Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by David Costas.

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.

Foul by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).

Sofiane Boufal (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Wesley Hoedt.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Néstor Araújo.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona27196269264363
2Atl Madrid28169339172257
3Real Madrid28173849321754
4Getafe27129636241245
5Alavés2812883131044
6Sevilla27117946361040
7Valencia2781543023739
8Real Betis27116103132-139
9Real Sociedad2899103333036
10Ath Bilbao2871472631-535
11Eibar2781183536-135
12Espanyol2797113240-834
13Leganés2789102732-533
14Girona27710102937-831
15Levante2887133849-1131
16Real Valladolid2768132138-1726
17Villarreal27511112935-626
18Celta Vigo2867153647-1125
19Rayo Vallecano2765162948-1923
20Huesca2857162847-1922
View full Spanish La Liga table

