Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

It was cheers for Gareth Bale instead of jeers from the home support inside the Bernabeu

Gareth Bale and Isco scored against Celta Vigo to give coach Zinedine Zidane a winning start on his return to Real Madrid.

Isco, out of favour under previous coach Santiago Solari, made it 1-0 when he tapped in striker Karim Benzema's low cross from close range.

And 13 minutes from time, Wales forward Bale scored Real's second when his low shot went in off the post.

Real are now two points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Atletico play Athletic Bilbao at 17:30 GMT, while league leaders Barcelona travel to Real Betis on Sunday (19:45).