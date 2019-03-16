Scottish League Two: Edinburgh stumble in Peterhead chase as Clyde win

Christian Nade scored for Annan in his side's win over Edinburgh

Edinburgh City failed to take advantage of Scottish League Two leaders Peterhead's inactivity as they lost 3-1 away to fourth-top Annan Athletic.

City remain five points adrift in second and have now played a game more after Peterhead's match against Berwick Rangers was postponed.

Clyde move to within six points of second place with a game in hand after beating Stirling Albion 3-1.

Queen's Park thumped fifth-top Elgin City 4-1 in the day's other game.

Albion Rovers, two points behind Berwick, were denied a chance of moving off the bottom after their game against Cowdenbeath was called off.

Annan, who remain five points behind Clyde, went ahead against City when Aidan Smith scored from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the box.

Smith had the opportunity to double the hosts' advantage when they were awarded another penalty seven minutes later, but this time his spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Calum Antell.

The visitors equalised after the break through Blair Henderson. But Annan regained the lead five minutes later courtesy of Steven Swinglehurst before Christian Nade's header ensured Annan returned to winning ways after their seven-game unbeaten run was ended by Peterhead last weekend.

Clyde got their promotion challenge back on track after the Bully Wee's title challenge was all but ended last weekend when a 16-game unbeaten run was stripped from the record books after they were docked four points for fielding an ineligible player - and hours later lost away to Elgin.

Chris McStay had fired the Cumbernauld side ahead in the first half and, after Kyle Banner headed the equaliser after the break, Martin McNiff's close-range header restored the lead before John Rankin fired the third deep into stoppage time.

David Galt scored a quickfire hat-trick to earn Queen's Park a comeback victory at Hampden Park.

Elgin broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Ross MacIver rifled home after latching on to Greg Morrison's pass.

However, Kurtis Roberts levelling things up with a fierce strike two minutes later and three goals in five second-half minutes from Galt earned the hosts all three points.