Two of Saturday's matches in Scottish League Two have been postponed due to the bad weather.

Peterhead's visit to Berwick Rangers is off because of snow and a waterlogged pitch means Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath will also have to be rescheduled.

There are pitch inspections at Brechin City and Dumbarton in League One.

On Friday, Inverness CT v Ross County was called off after heavy rain in the Highlands.