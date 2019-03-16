Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Neil Lennon, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"We need some bits of magic, some marquee players" says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard as he plans to improve on his first season in charge at Ibrox. (Daily Mail)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says it will be a huge psychological boost to have derby specialist Tom Rogic back for this month's clash with Rangers. (Daily Record)

Hearts could move for experienced midfielder Craig Bryson when his Derby deal expires in the summer. (Sun)

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven is an injury doubt for Aberdeen's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on 14 April. (Press & Journal)

Greg Tansey admits the manner of his two-match ban left a bitter taste after Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona posted a clip of the St Mirren midfielder's challenge on him on Twitter. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers forward Nacho Novo accuses SFA "mafia" of "killing the game" in a social media blast over the decision to reject Alfredo Morelos' yellow card appeal. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has condemned the supporters who abused Steven Gerrard after Tuesday's win at Ibrox but insists every similar incident must be treated with zero tolerance. ​(Scotsman)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon reckons Scott Bain can handle the pressure of being Scotland's first choice goalkeeper and says he would like to give Scott Allan some game-time even though the midfielder has not featured at all this season and has already agreed a summer move to Hibs. (Sun)

Celtic and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who has not played this year worsened a knee problem by over-training in a bid to get his place back, says manager Neil Lennon. (Daily Record)

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom is thrilled Marc McNulty landed a Scotland call-up even if it makes his job of keeping the on-loan striker even harder. (Sun)

Craig Halkett and Liam Kelly's Scotland prospects are not being held back because they play for Livingston, says manager Gary Holt. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dundee United will target Argentinian striker Luciano 'Lucho' Nequecaur if they are promoted back to the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Ex-Celtic "wonderkid" Islam Feruz has been released by Chelsea - four months before his contract was due to expire after failing to register a single first-team appearance in eight years. (Sun)