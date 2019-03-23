Scottish League Two
Stirling15:00Berwick
Venue: Forthbank Stadium, Scotland

Stirling Albion v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2Banner
  • 5McGregor
  • 6Marr
  • 3Allan
  • 4Hughes
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Smith
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 11Thomson
  • 9MacDonald

Substitutes

  • 12Hamilton
  • 14Wright
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Glover
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Mclear
  • 19Mackin

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 21Brown
  • 12Cook
  • 5Wilson
  • 2Forbes
  • 19Adamson
  • 22Blues
  • 11Murphy
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 14Barr
  • 10Aloulou

Substitutes

  • 4O'Kane
  • 6Hume
  • 8Knox
  • 9Healy
  • 16Brydon
  • 17Rose
  • 20Goodfellow
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd March 2019

  • ClydeClyde15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
  • CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00PeterheadPeterhead
  • ElginElgin City15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • StirlingStirling Albion15:00BerwickBerwick Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead29213554223266
2Edinburgh City29194651213061
3Clyde29184746281858
4Annan Athletic29155952331950
5Elgin29123144657-1139
6Stirling29114143840-237
7Queen's Park2998123739-235
8Cowdenbeath2886143437-330
9Berwick2954202769-4219
10Albion2835202261-3914
View full Scottish League Two table

