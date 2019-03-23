Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Peterhead
Venue: Ainslie Park, Scotland

Edinburgh City v Peterhead

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 20Watson
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 15Donaldson
  • 9Henderson
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 11Taylor
  • 14Rodger
  • 17MacDonald
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21Morton
  • 23Diver
  • 26Galbraith

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 16Home
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 7Stevenson
  • 18Dow
  • 33Gibson
  • 9McAllister
  • 29Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 17MacDonald
  • 19McCracken
  • 21Henderson
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd March 2019

  • ClydeClyde15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
  • CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00PeterheadPeterhead
  • ElginElgin City15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • StirlingStirling Albion15:00BerwickBerwick Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead29213554223266
2Edinburgh City29194651213061
3Clyde29184746281858
4Annan Athletic29155952331950
5Elgin29123144657-1139
6Stirling29114143840-237
7Queen's Park2998123739-235
8Cowdenbeath2886143437-330
9Berwick2954202769-4219
10Albion2835202261-3914
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you