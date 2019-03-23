Scottish League Two
Elgin15:00Albion
Venue: Borough Briggs, Scotland

Elgin City v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 2Cooper
  • 14Bronsky
  • 4McHardy
  • 17Maciver
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 7Omar
  • 18Morrison
  • 12Hester
  • 10Roberts

Substitutes

  • 1Dunn
  • 9McLeish
  • 11Sutherland
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Wilson
  • 20Hay
  • 22McGowan

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Hardie
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Reilly
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 6Morena
  • 11Phillips
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Fisher
  • 14Escuriola
  • 15Gordon
  • 16McMahon
  • 17Potts
  • 18Moran
  • 19Ross
Referee:
David Lowe

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd March 2019

  • ClydeClyde15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
  • CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00PeterheadPeterhead
  • ElginElgin City15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • StirlingStirling Albion15:00BerwickBerwick Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead29213554223266
2Edinburgh City29194651213061
3Clyde29184746281858
4Annan Athletic29155952331950
5Elgin29123144657-1139
6Stirling29114143840-237
7Queen's Park2998123739-235
8Cowdenbeath2886143437-330
9Berwick2954202769-4219
10Albion2835202261-3914
View full Scottish League Two table

