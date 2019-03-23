Elgin City v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 2Cooper
- 14Bronsky
- 4McHardy
- 17Maciver
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 7Omar
- 18Morrison
- 12Hester
- 10Roberts
Substitutes
- 1Dunn
- 9McLeish
- 11Sutherland
- 15Wilson
- 16Wilson
- 20Hay
- 22McGowan
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Hardie
- 4Wharton
- 5Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 8Fotheringham
- 6Morena
- 11Phillips
- 9Osadolor
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Fisher
- 14Escuriola
- 15Gordon
- 16McMahon
- 17Potts
- 18Moran
- 19Ross
- Referee:
- David Lowe