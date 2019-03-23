Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath15:00Queen's Park
Venue: Central Park, Scotland

Cowdenbeath v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Bollan
  • 3Swann
  • 10Fraser
  • 6Miller
  • 8Malcolm
  • 11Buchanan
  • 7Cox
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Todd
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Allan
  • 17Renton
  • 18Connelly
  • 19Fotheringham

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 5McLaren
  • 4McKernon
  • 6Gibson
  • 2McLean
  • 8Roberts
  • 7McGrory
  • 3Summers
  • 10Galt
  • 9Hawke
  • 11Moore

Substitutes

  • 12Gow
  • 14Bradley
  • 15McLauchlan
  • 16East
  • 17Ruth
  • 18Magee
  • 20McDougall
Referee:
Craig Napier

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd March 2019

  • ClydeClyde15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
  • CowdenbeathCowdenbeath15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00PeterheadPeterhead
  • ElginElgin City15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • StirlingStirling Albion15:00BerwickBerwick Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead29213554223266
2Edinburgh City29194651213061
3Clyde29184746281858
4Annan Athletic29155952331950
5Elgin29123144657-1139
6Stirling29114143840-237
7Queen's Park2998123739-235
8Cowdenbeath2886143437-330
9Berwick2954202769-4219
10Albion2835202261-3914
View full Scottish League Two table

