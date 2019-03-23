Airdrieonians v Forfar Athletic
-
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2Robertson
- 4Crighton
- 3O'Neil
- 7Stewart
- 6Campbell
- 5Millar
- 8Edwards
- 11Conroy
- 9Duffy
- 10Wilkie
Substitutes
- 12Glass
- 14McIntosh
- 15Cairns
- 16McIntosh
- 17McKenzie
- 18Page
- 19Hawkshaw
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 7Hilson
- 6Irvine
- 8Moore
- 11Spencer
- 9Baird
- 10Easton
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Reilly
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Malone
- 17Coupe
- 18Scott
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone