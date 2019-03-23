Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Forfar
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Crighton
  • 3O'Neil
  • 7Stewart
  • 6Campbell
  • 5Millar
  • 8Edwards
  • 11Conroy
  • 9Duffy
  • 10Wilkie

Substitutes

  • 12Glass
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15Cairns
  • 16McIntosh
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Page
  • 19Hawkshaw

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 7Hilson
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Moore
  • 11Spencer
  • 9Baird
  • 10Easton

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Reilly
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Coupe
  • 18Scott
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd March 2019

  • East FifeEast Fife15:00BrechinBrechin City
  • MontroseMontrose15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00DumbartonDumbarton
  • StranraerStranraer15:00ArbroathArbroath

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath29196457292863
2Forfar2915594441350
3Raith Rovers29139760382248
4East Fife29135114543244
5Montrose28105133645-935
6Dumbarton2897124748-134
7Airdrieonians28104143637-134
8Stranraer2888123443-932
9Brechin2777133345-1228
10Stenhousemuir2984172952-2328
View full Scottish League One table

