Scottish League One
Raith Rovers15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 8Gillespie
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 3Crane
  • 12Matthews
  • 24Barjonas
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 30Gullan
  • 9Buchanan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 16Flanagan
  • 17Lyness
  • 18McKay
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 26McGuffie
  • 27Bowie

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 55Barr
  • 6Carswell
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10Forbes
  • 8Hutton
  • 15Paton
  • 11Barr
  • 20Thomas
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 7Melingui
  • 14Russell
  • 16Armour
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd March 2019

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00BrechinBrechin City
  • MontroseMontrose15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00DumbartonDumbarton
  • StranraerStranraer15:00ArbroathArbroath

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath29196457292863
2Forfar2915594441350
3Raith Rovers29139760382248
4East Fife29135114543244
5Montrose28105133645-935
6Dumbarton2897124748-134
7Airdrieonians28104143637-134
8Stranraer2888123443-932
9Brechin2777133345-1228
10Stenhousemuir2984172952-2328
View full Scottish League One table

