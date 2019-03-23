Raith Rovers v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 8Gillespie
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 3Crane
- 12Matthews
- 24Barjonas
- 14Wedderburn
- 30Gullan
- 9Buchanan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 16Flanagan
- 17Lyness
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 12Ferguson
- 55Barr
- 6Carswell
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Forbes
- 8Hutton
- 15Paton
- 11Barr
- 20Thomas
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 7Melingui
- 14Russell
- 16Armour
- 23Thomson
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken