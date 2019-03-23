Scottish League One
East Fife15:00Brechin
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium, Scotland

East Fife v Brechin City

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5Dunlop
  • 12Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 3Docherty
  • 14Watt
  • 9Court
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 7Watson
  • 10Smith
  • 17Meggatt
  • 19Currie
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 2McLean
  • 17Toshney
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 22Thomson
  • 18Robertson
  • 14Smith
  • 3Burns
  • 9Jackson
  • 21Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 4McGeever
  • 6Spark
  • 7Orsi
  • 16Tapping
  • 23Jamieson
  • 24Bowman
  • 27Miller
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd March 2019

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00BrechinBrechin City
  • MontroseMontrose15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00DumbartonDumbarton
  • StranraerStranraer15:00ArbroathArbroath

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath29196457292863
2Forfar2915594441350
3Raith Rovers29139760382248
4East Fife29135114543244
5Montrose28105133645-935
6Dumbarton2897124748-134
7Airdrieonians28104143637-134
8Stranraer2888123443-932
9Brechin2777133345-1228
10Stenhousemuir2984172952-2328
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you