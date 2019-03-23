Montrose v Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 4Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 2Masson
- 8Watson
- 17Redman
- 20Antoniazzi
- 6Campbell
- 23Henderson
Substitutes
- 7Webster
- 9Rennie
- 11Milne
- 12Harrington
- 19Callaghan
- 21Matthews
- 22Cregg
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 19Munro
- 5Marsh
- 3Donaldson
- 10Duthie
- 22McBrearty
- 16Dickson
- 20Dingwall
- 9McGuigan
- 24Hurst
Substitutes
- 4Neill
- 6Ferry
- 7Gibbons
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- 21Watters
- Referee:
- Colin Steven