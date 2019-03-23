Scottish League One
Montrose15:00Stenhousemuir
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 4Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 2Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 17Redman
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 6Campbell
  • 23Henderson

Substitutes

  • 7Webster
  • 9Rennie
  • 11Milne
  • 12Harrington
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Matthews
  • 22Cregg

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 19Munro
  • 5Marsh
  • 3Donaldson
  • 10Duthie
  • 22McBrearty
  • 16Dickson
  • 20Dingwall
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 4Neill
  • 6Ferry
  • 7Gibbons
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 21Watters
Referee:
Colin Steven

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd March 2019

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00BrechinBrechin City
  • MontroseMontrose15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00DumbartonDumbarton
  • StranraerStranraer15:00ArbroathArbroath

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath29196457292863
2Forfar2915594441350
3Raith Rovers29139760382248
4East Fife29135114543244
5Montrose28105133645-935
6Dumbarton2897124748-134
7Airdrieonians28104143637-134
8Stranraer2888123443-932
9Brechin2777133345-1228
10Stenhousemuir2984172952-2328
View full Scottish League One table

