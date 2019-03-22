Hartlepool United v Wrexham

Wrexham are without key duo Manny Smith and Brad Walker as they bid to stay in the automatic promotion hunt.

However, they are boosted by the return to training of Luke Summerfield and Mark Carrington.

Hartlepool are expecting a bumper crowd after reducing ticket prices for the match as a thank you to supporters.

Wrexham are a point behind leaders Leyton Orient, but have played two games more while Hartlepool are 12th and not realistic play-off contenders.