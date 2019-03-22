National League
Hartlepool15:00Wrexham
Venue: Victoria Park

Hartlepool United v Wrexham

Wrexham are without key duo Manny Smith and Brad Walker as they bid to stay in the automatic promotion hunt.

However, they are boosted by the return to training of Luke Summerfield and Mark Carrington.

Hartlepool are expecting a bumper crowd after reducing ticket prices for the match as a thank you to supporters.

Wrexham are a point behind leaders Leyton Orient, but have played two games more while Hartlepool are 12th and not realistic play-off contenders.

Saturday 23rd March 2019

  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield12:30Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • BarrowBarrow15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • BraintreeBraintree Town15:00BromleyBromley
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • SalfordSalford City15:00BarnetBarnet

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372110661283373
2Solihull Moors38227962342873
3Wrexham39219947291872
4Salford38209964382669
5Fylde371813663323167
6Harrogate381991069462366
7Eastleigh38197124946364
8Gateshead391881350391162
9Sutton United391612114846260
10Ebbsfleet3816101253371658
11Barrow391510144343055
12Hartlepool391213144753-649
13Bromley38139165156-548
14Halifax381017113335-247
15Dag & Red38138174447-347
16Chesterfield391016134347-446
17Barnet36129153444-1045
18Boreham Wood381014144049-944
19Maidenhead United39135213962-2344
20Dover391110184559-1443
21Havant & Waterlooville39911195368-1538
22Aldershot3888222961-3232
23Maidstone United3885253065-3529
24Braintree3977253770-3328
