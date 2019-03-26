National League
Dag & Red19:45Dover
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

Dagenham & Redbridge v Dover Athletic

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372110661283373
2Solihull Moors392271062362673
3Wrexham402191047301772
4Salford392010964382670
5Fylde371813663323167
6Harrogate3919101071482367
7Eastleigh38197124946364
8Gateshead391881350391162
9Ebbsfleet3917101255371861
10Sutton United401612124849-160
11Barrow401511144545056
12Hartlepool401313144853-552
13Bromley39149165558-351
14Halifax391117113535050
15Chesterfield401116134647-149
16Dag & Red38138174447-347
17Barnet371210153444-1046
18Boreham Wood391014154051-1144
19Maidenhead United39135213962-2344
20Dover391110184559-1443
21Havant & Waterlooville39911195368-1538
22Aldershot3998223161-3035
23Maidstone United3985263067-3729
24Braintree4077263974-3528
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you