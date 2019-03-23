League Two
Port Vale15:00Forest Green
Venue: Vale Park

Port Vale v Forest Green Rovers

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City382113466363076
2Bury372010771413070
3Mansfield381715655312466
4MK Dons381991062402266
5Tranmere3717101054421261
6Forest Green3815131055391658
7Exeter3716101150371358
8Colchester381691357461157
9Carlisle38176155749857
10Stevenage38158154347-453
11Northampton381216104847152
12Newport37157154656-1052
13Swindon371312124346-351
14Crewe38148164648-250
15Oldham371212135448648
16Grimsby38146184048-848
17Cheltenham38129174656-1045
18Crawley38127194055-1543
19Morecambe38119184458-1442
20Port Vale381011173343-1041
21Cambridge37118183254-2241
22Yeovil3899203654-1836
23Macclesfield3789203862-2433
24Notts County38712193871-3333
