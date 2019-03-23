Port Vale v Forest Green Rovers
-
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|38
|21
|13
|4
|66
|36
|30
|76
|2
|Bury
|37
|20
|10
|7
|71
|41
|30
|70
|3
|Mansfield
|38
|17
|15
|6
|55
|31
|24
|66
|4
|MK Dons
|38
|19
|9
|10
|62
|40
|22
|66
|5
|Tranmere
|37
|17
|10
|10
|54
|42
|12
|61
|6
|Forest Green
|38
|15
|13
|10
|55
|39
|16
|58
|7
|Exeter
|37
|16
|10
|11
|50
|37
|13
|58
|8
|Colchester
|38
|16
|9
|13
|57
|46
|11
|57
|9
|Carlisle
|38
|17
|6
|15
|57
|49
|8
|57
|10
|Stevenage
|38
|15
|8
|15
|43
|47
|-4
|53
|11
|Northampton
|38
|12
|16
|10
|48
|47
|1
|52
|12
|Newport
|37
|15
|7
|15
|46
|56
|-10
|52
|13
|Swindon
|37
|13
|12
|12
|43
|46
|-3
|51
|14
|Crewe
|38
|14
|8
|16
|46
|48
|-2
|50
|15
|Oldham
|37
|12
|12
|13
|54
|48
|6
|48
|16
|Grimsby
|38
|14
|6
|18
|40
|48
|-8
|48
|17
|Cheltenham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|46
|56
|-10
|45
|18
|Crawley
|38
|12
|7
|19
|40
|55
|-15
|43
|19
|Morecambe
|38
|11
|9
|18
|44
|58
|-14
|42
|20
|Port Vale
|38
|10
|11
|17
|33
|43
|-10
|41
|21
|Cambridge
|37
|11
|8
|18
|32
|54
|-22
|41
|22
|Yeovil
|38
|9
|9
|20
|36
|54
|-18
|36
|23
|Macclesfield
|37
|8
|9
|20
|38
|62
|-24
|33
|24
|Notts County
|38
|7
|12
|19
|38
|71
|-33
|33