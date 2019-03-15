Saturday's gossip column

Real Madrid are targeting Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 24, as part of their rebuilding plans. (Mirror)

Returning Real manager Zinedine Zidane has warned the club's Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, over his poor recent form. (Sun)

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, could be facing a ban by Uefa after appearing to swear at Atletico Madrid fans during their Champions League last-16 tie. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

France defender Samuel Umtiti, 25, would like to join Manchester City or Manchester United if he leaves Barcelona this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud, 32, says there is no chance he will stay at the club should he continue in his current limited role. (Sun)

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer has already decided which players will leave Old Trafford in the summer, with 33-year-old Ecuador right-back Antonio Valencia certain to go. (MEN)

And Arsenal are believed to be one of a number of clubs interested in Valencia, after his father said he would definitely not stay in Manchester. (Metro)

The Gunners are in danger of missing out on former Roma sporting director Monchi, after La Liga side Sevilla held productive talks with the 50-year-old Spaniard. (Metro)

However, Arsenal are also thought to be leading the race to sign AC Milan's Spain forward Suso, 25, because of Monchi's imminent arrival. (Mirror)

Barcelona director Eric Abidal visited the San Siro on Thursday night to scout Eintracht Frankfurt's 21-year-old Serbia midfielder Luka Jovic. (Marca)

Newcastle's Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 30, could quit the club amid interest from Juventus and a title-challenging Premier League club. (Chronicle)

Arsenal held talks with Rennes over the French side's 21-year-old winger Ismaila Sarr immediately after their Europa League contest. (Sun)