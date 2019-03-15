Jonathan Spector ready after signing Hibs deal

Jonathan Spector in action for the USA against Scotland back in 2005

Former USA international defender Jonathan Spector is "ready" to help Hibernian after signing a short-term deal with the club.

The 33-year-old agreed terms on Friday, subject to international clearance, on the back of a year as captain at Orlando City.

After starting his senior career at Manchester United, Spector went on to play over 100 games for West Ham and Birmingham City.

"I'm excited to be here," he said.

"I understand the expectations of the manager and I was able to get a feel for the club having gone to a couple of the home matches.

"I'm certainly ready to get going to help the team and the club in whatever way I can."

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom added: "He's made a great impression on everyone since he arrived and it's easy to see why he's had the career he's had. We look forward to having him as an option when we're back from the international break."