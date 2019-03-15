Livingston: Gary Holt a man with a plan no matter what

Livingston still have a chance of reaching the top six in their first season back in the top flight

Livingston boss Gary Holt says he has two plans on his desk for the club's future - depending on their Premiership fate.

The West Lothian club are ninth in the Scottish Premiership and hold a healthy 20-point lead over bottom club St Mirren with nine matches left to play.

However, cautious Holt is not taking any chances before implementing stage two of his Livi plan.

"With nine games to go we know we are not safe," he said.

"I'm not going to stand here and say we are safe and totally focused in next year.

"We want to keep building and until it's finally nailed then yes we can fish in a different pool then. But until then we have paper A and paper B.

Livingston have been one of the surprise packages in the Premiership this season after winning promotion last year through the play-offs.

Seen as the underdogs of the Scottish top flight at the start of the campaign, Holt believes Livi now have more pulling power in attracting better players to the club.

"We are a better attraction," he said ahead of Saturday's trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen.

"The way we play football, try to hurt teams and play in the opposition's half, we give the players an opportunity to express themselves. It's getting the right characters in."