James Garner: Manchester United's 18-year-old midfielder signs contract until 2022

Ole Gunner Solskjaer says James Garner could be Manchester United's "next Michael Carrick"

Manchester United midfielder James Garner has signed a new contract at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 18-year-old, who has been with the club since the age of eight, made his senior debut against Crystal Palace in the Premier League in February.

He has represented England at both Under-17 and Under-18 level and has been compared to coach Michael Carrick.

"He knows we believe in him," manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer said last month.

"We've got great faith in him as the next Michael Carrick.

"I know he's young and I know it's not fair on kids to compare to great players like Michael was, but he's the same mould, he plays simple passes, plays through the lines," Solskjaer added.

"I believe he's got the chance to have a great future."