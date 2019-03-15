Lyn Jones: Manager, who led Merthyr Tydfil to Atalanta win, dies

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Merthyr Tydfil beat Atalanta

Former Merthyr Tydfil manager Lyn Jones - who oversaw the most famous victory in their history - has died.

The club, now known as Merthyr Town, confirmed the news on Friday.

Under Jones' guidance, Merthyr Tydfil's part-timers beat Italian Serie A side Atalanta 2-1 in the European Cup Winners' Cup first leg in 1987, in what was one of the biggest upsets in European club football history.

Jones also led Merthyr to a Welsh Cup win in 1987, their first for 36 years.