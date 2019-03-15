Fabio Cannavaro named China's new head coach
Former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro has been named as China's new head coach, succeeding Marcello Lippi.
Ex-Parma, Real Madrid and Juventus defender Cannavaro, 45, who won the World Cup in 2006, will continue to manage Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.
Lippi, who quit after China's quarter-final exit at the Asian Cup in January, will stay on as an advisor.
Cannavaro's first match is against Thailand in the China Cup on 21 March.