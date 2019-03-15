Portsmouth: Gareth Evans extends contract until summer 2021

Gareth Evans's previous deal with Portsmouth was due to run out at the end of this season

Portsmouth captain Gareth Evans has extended his contract with the League One club until the summer of 2021.

The 30-year-old midfielder has scored 12 times in 45 appearances this season, including a goal that helped book their place in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Evans joined Pompey in the summer of 2015 from Fleetwood and helped them win the League Two title in May 2017.

"I'm delighted to sign and extend my stay on the south coast," the former Manchester United trainee said.