North Ferriby United: Northern Premier League club to be wound up after 85 years

North Ferriby United won the FA Trophy in 2015 beating Wrexham on penalties

Northern Premier League club and former FA Trophy winners North Ferriby United have been wound up.

The decision follows a court hearing in Hull when it was ruled the East Yorkshire club would not be allowed to fulfil any more fixtures.

They were due to host Bamber Bridge on Saturday, but were 19 points adrift at the bottom of the table with only two wins all season.

North Ferriby played in the National League as recently as 2016-17.

The year before, they beat Wrexham 5-4 on penalties at Wembley in the FA Trophy final after the game finished 3-3 after extra time.

In a short statement on social media, the club confirmed it will now be placed in the hands of a liquidator.

"We would like to thank every single player that has played for our fantastic club, with every manager who has led us to success," the statement said.

"Our biggest thank you's are to the supporters who have helped to make this club arguably the friendliest in non-league.

"Most importantly, you have given your support to the team, no matter where we sit in the table."

The Northern League are yet to comment on what the decision will mean for promotion and relegation from the premier division this season.