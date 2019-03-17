Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McKenna, Bain, Celtic, Griffiths, Rangers, Gerrard

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is a major injury doubt for Scotland's opening Euro 2020 qualifier against Kazakhstan, having played with his thigh heavily strapped in the 1-1 draw with Livingston. (Sun)

Barry Bannan says Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Steven Fletcher is "devastated" to miss Scotland's games against Kazakhstan and San Marino this month. (Scotland on Sunday)

Scotland "need to work out how we get the best out of" in-form Celtic forward Oliver Burke, says national assistant coach Peter Grant. (Sunday Mail)

And Grant has played down concerns over Kazakhstan's plastic pitch before Scotland's match in Astana on Thursday. (Scotland on Sunday)

Former Dundee and Kilmarnock goalkeeper Bobby Geddes believes Celtic's Scott Bain, 27, has "a real chance of establishing himself" in the Scotland team. (Herald - subscription required)

"There were a few things I learnt off him," says Celtic keeper Bain of Rangers counterpart and former Scotland team-mate Allan McGregor, who this week announced his international retirement. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hopes Leigh Griffiths will return to the first team before the end of the season. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his recruitment in the next transfer window will focus on quality rather than quantity. (Sunday Times - subscription required)

Gerrard regrets not signing a creative midfielder for Rangers in January. (Mail on Sunday)

Steve Clarke says Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, who will join Rangers in the summer, was fit for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Ibrox but the manager explained: "I picked the team with a certain way of playing in mind. I couldn't find a space on the bench for Jordan." (Sun)